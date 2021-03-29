250 Series Vinyl Windows Provide Exceptional Energy Efficiency for Virginia Beach Home

This homeowner knew that she had to replace her windows to improve energy efficiency, but she wanted to keep the look pretty much the same -- the customizable nature of 250 series vinyl made this a perfect window line for this project!

Single-hung windows with arch-tops overhead were utilized all on the front of the home, matching up perfectly with the arch window over the entry door. A three-panel sliding glass door was installed going out to the back patio to really open up the space.