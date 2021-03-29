<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
250 Series Vinyl Windows Provide Exceptional Energy Efficiency for Virginia Beach Home

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on March 29, 2021

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Virginia Beach, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built in 1999

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire home

  • Products Used:

    250 Series Vinyl

This homeowner knew that she had to replace her windows to improve energy efficiency, but she wanted to keep the look pretty much the same -- the customizable nature of 250 series vinyl made this a perfect window line for this project!

Single-hung windows with arch-tops overhead were utilized all on the front of the home, matching up perfectly with the arch window over the entry door. A three-panel sliding glass door was installed going out to the back patio to really open up the space.

Project Gallery

