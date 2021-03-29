250 Series Vinyl Windows Provide Exceptional Energy Efficiency for Virginia Beach Home
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on March 29, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Virginia Beach, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1999
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
250 Series Vinyl
This homeowner knew that she had to replace her windows to improve energy efficiency, but she wanted to keep the look pretty much the same -- the customizable nature of 250 series vinyl made this a perfect window line for this project!
Single-hung windows with arch-tops overhead were utilized all on the front of the home, matching up perfectly with the arch window over the entry door. A three-panel sliding glass door was installed going out to the back patio to really open up the space.
Project Gallery
