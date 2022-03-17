250 Series Windows Bring Style and Performance to Henrico Home

We recently replaced all the windows in this Henrico, Virginia, home with the double-hung style from our 250 Series line. The homeowner thinks the new additions really boost his home's curb appeal, and we have to agree!

Pella's 250 Series is one of our most popular product lines overall. Customers love vinyl windows because of the way they brighten up your home on both the interior and exterior sides, all while providing the benefits of an extremely durable material. Add in the fact that 250 Series windows can come outfitted with our new Hidden Screen — the first of its kind for vinyl windows among leading national window brands — and it's easy to see why this line is such a favorite!