A Closer Look at Lifestyle Series Double-Hung and Direct Set Windows

Here's a closer look at some Lifestyle series double-hung and direct set windows for this replacement project in Richmond. Lots of different sizes involved with this one, but that's nothing unusual -- luckily, everything that Pella manufactures is built to order, so there's no problem getting the exact size you need!

Lifestyle series windows are made of wood and are clad in aluminum on the exterior side, so you'll never have to worry about painting, staining, or maintaining anything on your end!