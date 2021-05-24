A Closer Look at Lifestyle Series Double-Hung and Direct Set Windows
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on May 24, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Richmond, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1990
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
Double-Hung Windows, Picture Windows, Wood Windows, and Lifestyle Series
Here's a closer look at some Lifestyle series double-hung and direct set windows for this replacement project in Richmond. Lots of different sizes involved with this one, but that's nothing unusual -- luckily, everything that Pella manufactures is built to order, so there's no problem getting the exact size you need!
Lifestyle series windows are made of wood and are clad in aluminum on the exterior side, so you'll never have to worry about painting, staining, or maintaining anything on your end!
Project Gallery
