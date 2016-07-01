Aesthetic Overhaul with Performance to Boot

Tired of foggy windows and faulty top sashes, these homeowners were in search of an aesthetic overhaul. They consulted several window providers in the area, before the personal touch of their local Pella representative led them to choose Pella for the overhaul to their residence. In fact, the homeowners were so satisfied with the Pella experience that they replaced all of the windows on both levels of the home. Not only have the new windows eliminated the fog issues, but the homeowners have also noticed an improvement in energy efficiency in the form of lower utility bills. They could not be more pleased with the results.