All New Lifestyle Series Wood Windows Update Home in the Salisbury Community
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on October 8, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Salisbury Community in Midlothian, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 2002
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
This recent project in the Salisbury community of Midlothian ,Virginia, involved the replacement of 47 double-hung windows with the wood Lifestyle Series double-hung windows in our Morning Sky Gray exterior color.
The homeowner complimented our team's hard work and professionalism, and couldn't have been happier with the results.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.