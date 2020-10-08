<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
All New Lifestyle Series Wood Windows Update Home in the Salisbury Community

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on October 8, 2020

New Lifestyle Series windows being installed on a brick home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Salisbury Community in Midlothian, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built in 2002

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire home

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows and Wood Windows

This recent project in the Salisbury community of Midlothian ,Virginia, involved the replacement of 47 double-hung windows with the wood Lifestyle Series double-hung windows in our Morning Sky Gray exterior color.

The homeowner complimented our team's hard work and professionalism, and couldn't have been happier with the results.

Project Gallery

