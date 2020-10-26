<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
All-New Wood Windows and Doors Modernize Charlottesville Church

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on October 26, 2020

Front exterior view of a church with new double wood entry doors and custom windows

Project Scope

This recent Charlottesville, Virginia, project involved replacing all of the windows and doors on this church.

We used a few different series on the project, so we had to make sure colors and grille patterns lined up so that everything was consistent.

The results look fantastic — expansive glass with minimal grilles nail the contemporary look for the front of the building, while Lifestyle Series double-hung and half-circle windows pull the rest of the project together.

Project Gallery

