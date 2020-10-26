All-New Wood Windows and Doors Modernize Charlottesville Church
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on October 26, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Business
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Charlottesville, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1995
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire building
Products Used:
This recent Charlottesville, Virginia, project involved replacing all of the windows and doors on this church.
We used a few different series on the project, so we had to make sure colors and grille patterns lined up so that everything was consistent.
The results look fantastic — expansive glass with minimal grilles nail the contemporary look for the front of the building, while Lifestyle Series double-hung and half-circle windows pull the rest of the project together.
Project Gallery
