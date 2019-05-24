<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
All New Wood Windows Refresh Virginia Home

Jason Dowdy

on May 24, 2019

Three wood casement windows with traditional grille patterns topped with an arch window.

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Powhatan, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    2009

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire home

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows and Wood Windows

The owners of this Powhatan, Virginia, home were looking to add a bit of classic style to their 10-year-old house. They chose the Architect Series® casement windows in order to have a unique look and maximize the amount of light entering the home.

Project Gallery

