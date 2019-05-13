<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
All New Wood Windows Upgrade Midlothian Home

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on May 13, 2019

Wood double hung window with half-circle transom

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Midlothian, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    25 years

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Loft, dining room, living room, kitchen, and garage

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows and Wood Windows

The homeowner of this 25-year-old Midlothian, Virginia, home was tired of their old, damaged vinyl windows and decided to refresh their entire home with all new wood windows from Pella. 

The double-hung windows with traditional grilles and a white finish maintain the original look of the house.

