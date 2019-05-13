All New Wood Windows Upgrade Midlothian Home
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on May 13, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Midlothian, VA
Age of Structure:
25 years
Area of Structure Involved:
Loft, dining room, living room, kitchen, and garage
Products Used:
The homeowner of this 25-year-old Midlothian, Virginia, home was tired of their old, damaged vinyl windows and decided to refresh their entire home with all new wood windows from Pella.
The double-hung windows with traditional grilles and a white finish maintain the original look of the house.
Project Gallery
