All-White Fiberglass Windows Complement Home's Brick Exterior

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on September 19, 2021

Exterior front view of Richmond home with Pella fiberglass windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Richmond, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built in 1992

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire home

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Fiberglass Windows, and Pella Impervia Series

Here's a look at Pella Impervia Series fiberglass windows that were used in a recent project with Blue Ridge Exteriors. Thin frames ensure a great view from the interior side while grilles between the glass make cleaning easier. The homeowner opted for all white windows to make everything “pop” off the surrounding brick, and the results look great!

As is the case with all projects that utilize Pella's sturdiest window line overall, this homeowner is now prepared for anything!

Project Gallery

