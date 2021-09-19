All-White Fiberglass Windows Complement Home's Brick Exterior
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on September 19, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Richmond, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1992
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
Double-Hung Windows, Fiberglass Windows, and Pella Impervia Series
Here's a look at Pella Impervia Series fiberglass windows that were used in a recent project with Blue Ridge Exteriors. Thin frames ensure a great view from the interior side while grilles between the glass make cleaning easier. The homeowner opted for all white windows to make everything “pop” off the surrounding brick, and the results look great!
As is the case with all projects that utilize Pella's sturdiest window line overall, this homeowner is now prepared for anything!
Project Gallery
