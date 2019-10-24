<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Architect Series Replacement Windows Provide Whole-Home Transformation

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on October 24, 2019

Exterior of brick home with all-new wood windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Henrico, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    35 years

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Whole home

  • Products Used:

    Double-hung Windows and Wood Windows

This Henrico, Virginia, homeowner wanted all of their exterior windows replaced.

The customer was looking for windows that look better and perform better than their previous windows. The customer also needed large custom sash set for the foyer. 

We installed Architect Series wood windows for a beautiful whole-home update.

Project Gallery

