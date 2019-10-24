Architect Series Replacement Windows Provide Whole-Home Transformation
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Henrico, VA
Age of Structure:
35 years
Area of Structure Involved:
Whole home
Products Used:
This Henrico, Virginia, homeowner wanted all of their exterior windows replaced.
The customer was looking for windows that look better and perform better than their previous windows. The customer also needed large custom sash set for the foyer.
We installed Architect Series wood windows for a beautiful whole-home update.
Project Gallery
