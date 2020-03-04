<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Architect Series Windows Give Henrico Home a Breath of Fresh Air

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on March 4, 2020

Exterior of brick home in Henrico, VA, after whole-home window replacement

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Henrico, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    24 years

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Pool room, dining room, family room, pantry, stairway, laundry room, bathrooms, bedrooms, and attic

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows and Wood Windows

The main goal of this large project was functional beauty. We replaced all of the windows in the home with new Architect Series double-hung windows. The wood windows and square grilles match the look and feel of the home while increasing energy efficiency and decreasing outside noise.

