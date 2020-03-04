Architect Series Windows Give Henrico Home a Breath of Fresh Air
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Henrico, VA
Age of Structure:
24 years
Area of Structure Involved:
Pool room, dining room, family room, pantry, stairway, laundry room, bathrooms, bedrooms, and attic
Products Used:
The main goal of this large project was functional beauty. We replaced all of the windows in the home with new Architect Series double-hung windows. The wood windows and square grilles match the look and feel of the home while increasing energy efficiency and decreasing outside noise.
