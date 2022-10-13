Before and After: Reconfiguring Glen Allen Entryways
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on October 13, 2022
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Glen Allen, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1955
Area of Structure Involved:
Front entrance and back patio entrance
Products Used:
Here are some great before-and-after shots that show how the Pella Virginia team was able to take a couple of entryways and reconfigure them to the homeowner's specifications. For this project in Glen Allen specifically, the homeowner wanted a slightly less busy setup for the front entrance.
To achieve this, we reduced the number of panels on the entry door itself and replaced the transom and sidelights with windows that have no grilles. We then switched out her hinged patio doors for a set of vinyl sliding glass doors from our 250 Series, complete with blinds between the panes of glass. The customer was extremely pleased with her home's new look.
Before
After
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.