Before and After: Reconfiguring Glen Allen Entryways

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on October 13, 2022

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Glen Allen, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built in 1955

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front entrance and back patio entrance

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors and Vinyl Windows

Here are some great before-and-after shots that show how the Pella Virginia team was able to take a couple of entryways and reconfigure them to the homeowner's specifications. For this project in Glen Allen specifically, the homeowner wanted a slightly less busy setup for the front entrance.

To achieve this, we reduced the number of panels on the entry door itself and replaced the transom and sidelights with windows that have no grilles. We then switched out her hinged patio doors for a set of vinyl sliding glass doors from our 250 Series, complete with blinds between the panes of glass. The customer was extremely pleased with her home's new look.

Before

Before: Front entryway and door of Glen Allen home

After

After: Front entryway and door of Glen Allen home

