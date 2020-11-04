<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Bifold Patio Doors Open up Virginia Beach Home

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on November 4, 2020

Interior view of white woof bifold patio doors that open onto a patio.

Project Scope

The goal for this Virginia Beach, Virginia, project was to replace the existing standard hinged patio doors with Lifestyle series bifold doors to really help open up the entryway. The homeowner also replaced all of his windows with Lifestyle series casements in our almond exterior color.

The homeowner for this project was actually a contractor himself, so we were happy to be able to take care of his install for him this time around!

Project Gallery

