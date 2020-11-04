Bifold Patio Doors Open up Virginia Beach Home
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on November 4, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Virginia Beach, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1987
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
The goal for this Virginia Beach, Virginia, project was to replace the existing standard hinged patio doors with Lifestyle series bifold doors to really help open up the entryway. The homeowner also replaced all of his windows with Lifestyle series casements in our almond exterior color.
The homeowner for this project was actually a contractor himself, so we were happy to be able to take care of his install for him this time around!
