Black Double-Hung Windows Become Richmond Home's Focal Point

These before-and-after shots from a recent replacement project in Richmond show what a little contrast can do for your home. The homeowner of this property, which is located near Richmond's Three Chopt Road Historic District, knew that it was time to make a change but preferred something that would make his place stand out a little more.

So, we got him set up with wood double-hung windows from Pella's Lifestyle Series product line, all in black to both match the shutters on the front of the house and create a beautiful contrast against the white exterior. Now, the windows aren't just another feature of the home, they're the focal point. The icing on the cake is the superior energy efficiency this product line provides, blending style with performance.