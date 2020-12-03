Black Lifestyle Windows for New Construction Project in Spotsylvania
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on December 3, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Spotsylvania, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 2019
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
Lifestyle Series
We partnered up with our friends at Teakwood Enterprises on this new construction project featuring Lifestyle series wood windows, our most popular line overall.
The customer for this project is a big fan of the black and white look that's so in right now, so we got him all set with all black (interior and exterior) double-hung windows with a top row grille pattern.
Project Gallery
