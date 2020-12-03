<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Black Lifestyle Windows for New Construction Project in Spotsylvania

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on December 3, 2020

exterior

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Spotsylvania, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built in 2019

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire home

  • Products Used:

    Lifestyle Series

We partnered up with our friends at Teakwood Enterprises on this new construction project featuring Lifestyle series wood windows, our most popular line overall.

The customer for this project is a big fan of the black and white look that's so in right now, so we got him all set with all black (interior and exterior) double-hung windows with a top row grille pattern.

Project Gallery

