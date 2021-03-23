<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Black Sliding and Double-Hung Windows for Richmond Replacement Project

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on March 23, 2021

Project Scope

The homeowners for this project wanted to replace the old, drafty windows in their sunroom area with something more energy-efficient. The sliding glass door needed replacing as well.

We got them all set with black-exterior Lifestyle series windows as well as a new sliding glass door. They went with double-hung windows on the side of the sunroom while opting for sliding windows on the front, allowing for the most ventilation possible. They're super happy with the results!

Project Gallery

