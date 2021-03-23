Black Sliding and Double-Hung Windows for Richmond Replacement Project
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on March 23, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Richmond, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1994
Area of Structure Involved:
Sunroom, Patio area
Products Used:
Double-Hung Windows, Sliding Windows, Wood Windows, Sliding Patio Doors, and Lifestyle Series
The homeowners for this project wanted to replace the old, drafty windows in their sunroom area with something more energy-efficient. The sliding glass door needed replacing as well.
We got them all set with black-exterior Lifestyle series windows as well as a new sliding glass door. They went with double-hung windows on the side of the sunroom while opting for sliding windows on the front, allowing for the most ventilation possible. They're super happy with the results!
Project Gallery
