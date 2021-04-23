Black Windows Add Contrast While Complementing Light Fixtures and Appliances Inside New Construction Home

Who loves black windows and doors? Here's a look at a recent new construction project in which we partnered with our friends at Blue Ridge Custom Homes to get this home set up with brand new Impervia Series black windows and Lifestyle Series sliding glass doors.

There's something about the way black windows and doors "pop" when paired with white brick or siding, and the thin frames on these window lines specifically make it look even better! We especially love the way they complement the light fixtures and appliances inside the home.