Black Windows Add Curb Appeal to Richmond City Home
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on June 26, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Richmond City, VA
Age of Structure:
2019
Area of Structure Involved:
Whole house
Products Used:
This Richmond City, Virginia, home was built in partnership with Legualt Homes. The house was featured in a home showcase called Homearama and took home the first place honors. The contemporary black casement windows give the house a very modern look and plenty of curb appeal.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.