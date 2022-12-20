Casement Configurations in Various Sizes for Midlothian Home
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on December 20, 2022
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Midlothian, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1983
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
Casement Windows, Custom Windows, Picture Windows, Wood Windows, and Lifestyle Series
In this recent project, a Midlothian home underwent a complete window replacement. The team at Pella removed all of the windows in the house, replacing them with single and two-wide casement units in our popular Lifestyle Series. Sometimes a homeowner has a window configuration that works well for the style of home and this is certainly one of those projects! You can't beat the ventilation and view provided by a casement window.
The Lifestyle Series is a great product line for homeowners who love a wood interior and want to customize options such as interior and exterior color, grille pattern, hardware and more. The homeowner in this case loves the airflow that his new windows are able to provide!
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.