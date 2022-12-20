Casement Configurations in Various Sizes for Midlothian Home

In this recent project, a Midlothian home underwent a complete window replacement. The team at Pella removed all of the windows in the house, replacing them with single and two-wide casement units in our popular Lifestyle Series. Sometimes a homeowner has a window configuration that works well for the style of home and this is certainly one of those projects! You can't beat the ventilation and view provided by a casement window.

The Lifestyle Series is a great product line for homeowners who love a wood interior and want to customize options such as interior and exterior color, grille pattern, hardware and more. The homeowner in this case loves the airflow that his new windows are able to provide!