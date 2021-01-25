<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Casement Windows Complete Black and White Look for Henrico Home

Posted by Jason Dowdy

on January 25, 2021

Before

before

After

after wide view

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Henrico, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built in 1989

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire home

  • Products Used:

    Lifestyle Series

The goal for this project was to replace the old Pella double-hung windows that were original to the house using Lifestyle Series casement windows with SDL grilles. The homeowners were big fans of the black and white look that's so in right now, so right before we got started on this project they had the entire exterior of the home whitewashed and repainted.

They love the results. Thin frames and grilles serve a functional purpose beyond just looking great, allowing for the most visible glass and best view possible.

after close up

