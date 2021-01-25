Casement Windows Complete Black and White Look for Henrico Home
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on January 25, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Henrico, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1989
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
Lifestyle Series
The goal for this project was to replace the old Pella double-hung windows that were original to the house using Lifestyle Series casement windows with SDL grilles. The homeowners were big fans of the black and white look that's so in right now, so right before we got started on this project they had the entire exterior of the home whitewashed and repainted.
They love the results. Thin frames and grilles serve a functional purpose beyond just looking great, allowing for the most visible glass and best view possible.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.