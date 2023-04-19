<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Casement Windows Provide Ventilation and Visible Glass for Henrico Homeowner

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on April 19, 2023

Exterior view of Henrico home with four-wide casement windows

Project Scope

For this Henrico home, the Pella Windows & Doors of Virginia team removed all windows and a set of sliding glass doors, replacing everything with windows from our ever-popular Lifestyle Series. Double-hung and awning windows were used in the bedrooms, while three-wide and four-wide casement windows provide the homeowner with lots of visible glass and ventilation in the kitchen area and sunroom below.

The homeowner opted for a bright white interior and a classic white exterior, so these windows pop from both sides. An additional layer of comfort is added by the great warranties that cover our wood-clad products. The homeowner was very happy with the results of this project.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now