Casement Windows Provide Ventilation and Visible Glass for Henrico Homeowner

For this Henrico home, the Pella Windows & Doors of Virginia team removed all windows and a set of sliding glass doors, replacing everything with windows from our ever-popular Lifestyle Series. Double-hung and awning windows were used in the bedrooms, while three-wide and four-wide casement windows provide the homeowner with lots of visible glass and ventilation in the kitchen area and sunroom below.

The homeowner opted for a bright white interior and a classic white exterior, so these windows pop from both sides. An additional layer of comfort is added by the great warranties that cover our wood-clad products. The homeowner was very happy with the results of this project.