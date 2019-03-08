Casement Wood Window Replacement in Midlothian Home
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on March 8, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Midlothian, VA
Age of Structure:
1980s
Area of Structure Involved:
Recreation room, front entryway, and dining room
Products Used:
The homeowner of this 1980s Midlothian, Virginia, home needed to replace the windows throughout their home. They chose to install wood casement windows throughout their home. The new windows complement the exterior of the home perfectly and have provided better energy efficiency to the home.
We also installed a sliding patio door for this project. The homeowners are very happy with their new windows and sliding patio door.
Project Gallery
