Charles City Homeowner Maximizes Space with Sliding Glass Door

The homeowners wanted to replace their current three-wide hinged patio door to a sliding glass door that would give them more space to move in and out. They also were looking to replace all of the windows on the first floor with a style that would match the rest of the house.

We installed all Architect Series windows on the first floor — a Hartford Green two-panel sliding glass door, as well as vanilla cream double-hung windows that match up perfectly with the windows upstairs including 1-1/4" grilles.

Our team checked in with the owners after completion of the project and they couldn't be happier with the result!