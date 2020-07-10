<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Charles City Homeowner Maximizes Space with Sliding Glass Door

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on July 10, 2020

Before

before

After

sliding glass door after

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Charles City, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built in 1991

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire first floor

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows and Sliding Patio Doors

The homeowners wanted to replace their current three-wide hinged patio door to a sliding glass door that would give them more space to move in and out. They also were looking to replace all of the windows on the first floor with a style that would match the rest of the house.

We installed all Architect Series windows on the first floor — a Hartford Green two-panel sliding glass door, as well as vanilla cream double-hung windows that match up perfectly with the windows upstairs including 1-1/4" grilles.

Our team checked in with the owners after completion of the project and they couldn't be happier with the result!

after windows

