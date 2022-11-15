Charlottesville Home Boosts Energy Efficiency With Vinyl Windows
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on November 15, 2022
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Charlottesville, VA
Age of Structure:
Built 1985
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
For this window replacement project in Charlottesville, the Pella Virginia team installed 25 vinyl double-hung windows from our 250 Series all around the house using a pocket installation method. This means that the trim is left in place and a block-frame replacement window is slipped into the existing space.
The homeowner is really pleased with the way we were able to match the new windows' style and grille patterns to those that were there previously, all while allowing for a much tighter seal and increased energy efficiency.
Project Gallery
