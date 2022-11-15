<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Charlottesville Home Boosts Energy Efficiency With Vinyl Windows

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on November 15, 2022

Brick exterior of two-story Charlottesville home with white double-hung windows and black shutters

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Charlottesville, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built 1985

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows and Vinyl Windows

For this window replacement project in Charlottesville, the Pella Virginia team installed 25 vinyl double-hung windows from our 250 Series all around the house using a pocket installation method. This means that the trim is left in place and a block-frame replacement window is slipped into the existing space.

The homeowner is really pleased with the way we were able to match the new windows' style and grille patterns to those that were there previously, all while allowing for a much tighter seal and increased energy efficiency.

Project Gallery

