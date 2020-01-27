<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Charlottesville Home Updated with Vinyl Double-Hung Windows

Pella Windows & Doors of Virginia

on January 27, 2020

Encompass Series double-hung vinyl windows update blue Charlottesville home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Charlottesville, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    60 years

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Dining room, living room, dinette and bedrooms

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows and Vinyl Windows

This homeowner wanted to update all of the windows on their large, rural home outside Charlottesville, Virginia. The house was built in the 40s, so a lead-safe installation was needed. 

Pella vinyl windows offered a lifetime of functional durability. The double-hung style with a traditional grille profile fit the look and feel of the rural home.

