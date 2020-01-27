Charlottesville Home Updated with Vinyl Double-Hung Windows
on January 27, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Charlottesville, VA
Age of Structure:
60 years
Area of Structure Involved:
Dining room, living room, dinette and bedrooms
Products Used:
This homeowner wanted to update all of the windows on their large, rural home outside Charlottesville, Virginia. The house was built in the 40s, so a lead-safe installation was needed.
Pella vinyl windows offered a lifetime of functional durability. The double-hung style with a traditional grille profile fit the look and feel of the rural home.
