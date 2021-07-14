<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Charlottesville Homeowner Goes with Vinyl Slider, Wood Interior Trim

Jason Dowdy

on July 14, 2021

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Charlottesville, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built in 1975

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Back kitchen

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors and 250 Series

The homeowner for this replacement project in Charlottesville knew that he would most likely need to use a non-natural material like vinyl or fiberglass for his new doors, given the rot that had developed at the bottom of the old ones.

We got him set up with 250 Series vinyl sliding glass doors with wood trim on the interior side in our Early American color. The homeowner is very proud of the purchase and loves the new look.

Before

before sliding glass door

After

page banner

