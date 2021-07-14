Charlottesville Homeowner Goes with Vinyl Slider, Wood Interior Trim
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on July 14, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Charlottesville, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1975
Area of Structure Involved:
Back kitchen
Products Used:
Sliding Patio Doors and 250 Series
The homeowner for this replacement project in Charlottesville knew that he would most likely need to use a non-natural material like vinyl or fiberglass for his new doors, given the rot that had developed at the bottom of the old ones.
We got him set up with 250 Series vinyl sliding glass doors with wood trim on the interior side in our Early American color. The homeowner is very proud of the purchase and loves the new look.
Before
After
