Charlottesville Home Preserves Previous Look with New Wood Windows
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on August 23, 2023
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Replacement
Location:
Charlottesville, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1920
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
Here is a look at a project in Charlottesville, which features double-hung windows from our Pella Reserve series. Installation on this project was a bit tricky, as the homeowner had existing interior and exterior trim that he wanted to leave in place, and he didn't want the shutters to come down either. Essentially, he loved the look he had and wanted the exterior to look pretty much the same as when we started. That was no problem for the Pella Virginia team! We did a pocket installation, which means we slipped a slightly smaller window into the existing framing and sill and did a minimal wrap so that everything looks the same, as opposed to removing everything and starting with the original rough opening. He is a big fan of the final results and thinks we nailed the look.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.