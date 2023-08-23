Charlottesville Home Preserves Previous Look with New Wood Windows

Here is a look at a project in Charlottesville, which features double-hung windows from our Pella Reserve series. Installation on this project was a bit tricky, as the homeowner had existing interior and exterior trim that he wanted to leave in place, and he didn't want the shutters to come down either. Essentially, he loved the look he had and wanted the exterior to look pretty much the same as when we started. That was no problem for the Pella Virginia team! We did a pocket installation, which means we slipped a slightly smaller window into the existing framing and sill and did a minimal wrap so that everything looks the same, as opposed to removing everything and starting with the original rough opening. He is a big fan of the final results and thinks we nailed the look.