Charlottesville Remodel Adds Impervia Fiberglass Windows and Doors

Here's a look at some of the Impervia Series fiberglass windows and doors that were used for a recent remodel job in Charlottesville. We partnered with Cavas Construction to give the homeowner the thin frames and grilles he was looking for, along with the durability that Pella's sturdiest window line is known for.

The Impervia series is also known for popular, award-winning features like grilles between the glass and the easy-slide operator, both of which are focused on making your life easier! The homeowner for this project loves the new look.