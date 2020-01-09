<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Chesapeake City Home Adds 350 Series Double-Hung Windows

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Virginia

on January 9, 2020

Chesapeake City, Virginia, home with new Pella 350 Series vinyl double-hung windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Chesapeake City, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    30 Years

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Office, bedrooms, bathrooms, laundry room, and dining room

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows and Vinyl Windows

This 30-year-old brick home in Chesapeake City, Virginia, still had its original windows. The homeowner wanted to update from the originals to new vinyl double-hung windows.

It took some workmanship to make sure the new windows fit exactly, but the installation team was able to fit new windows in the office, bedrooms, bathrooms, laundry room and dining room.

Project Gallery

