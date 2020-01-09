Chesapeake City Home Adds 350 Series Double-Hung Windows
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Virginia
on January 9, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Chesapeake City, VA
Age of Structure:
30 Years
Area of Structure Involved:
Office, bedrooms, bathrooms, laundry room, and dining room
Products Used:
This 30-year-old brick home in Chesapeake City, Virginia, still had its original windows. The homeowner wanted to update from the originals to new vinyl double-hung windows.
It took some workmanship to make sure the new windows fit exactly, but the installation team was able to fit new windows in the office, bedrooms, bathrooms, laundry room and dining room.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.