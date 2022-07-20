Chesapeake Homeowner Chooses Vinyl Windows for Full-Frame Replacement

Here's a look at a recent project involving the full-frame replacement of the previous windows, which means the Pella Virginia team removed all existing trim and reverted each space back to the original rough opening. This ensures that no visible glass is lost during the replacement process – something this homeowner in particular was initially concerned about. Luckily, the Pella Virginia team was able to put his mind at ease!

For his replacements, the customer chose double-hung and picture windows from our popular 250 Series, an all-vinyl line known for its durability and energy-efficient nature. He couldn't have been more pleased with the results.