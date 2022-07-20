<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Chesapeake Homeowner Chooses Vinyl Windows for Full-Frame Replacement

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on July 20, 2022

Brick exterior of Chesapeake home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Chesapeake, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built in 2004

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire home

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows and Vinyl Windows

Here's a look at a recent project involving the full-frame replacement of the previous windows, which means the Pella Virginia team removed all existing trim and reverted each space back to the original rough opening. This ensures that no visible glass is lost during the replacement process – something this homeowner in particular was initially concerned about. Luckily, the Pella Virginia team was able to put his mind at ease!

For his replacements, the customer chose double-hung and picture windows from our popular 250 Series, an all-vinyl line known for its durability and energy-efficient nature. He couldn't have been more pleased with the results.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now