Chesapeake Homeowner Preserves Historical Look Using Pella Reserve Line

Here's a look at a unique window replacement project in Chesapeake that shows off how the Pella Virginia team was able to coordinate with homeowners in order to maintain historical accuracy. The home in this case was over 150 years old and was in need of window replacement, but the owner understandably didn't want to change more than was necessary. Naturally, wood was their material preference, and so we got them all set with double-hung windows from Pella's Reserve Traditional window line, manufactured to be historically accurate including putty-style grilles and through-stile construction as opposed to mitered corners. We completed the installation, and, per the homeowner's specifications, did not wrap the exterior trim around the brick molding, instead leaving it exposed as it was originally. Small details like these make the windows authentic to the style of the home and were exactly what the homeowner was hoping for. They are very happy with the results!