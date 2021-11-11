<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Chester Home Keeps Aesthetic and Gains Energy Efficiency With Fiberglass Windows

Jason Dowdy

on November 11, 2021

Brick exterior of Richmond home before installing new fiberglass casement windows

Brick exterior of Richmond home after installing new fiberglass casement windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Chester, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built in 1940

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front of home, kids' playroom

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows and Fiberglass Windows

This Chester homeowner liked the look of his old iron windows, but he was frustrated by the fact that they offered no energy efficiency at all. His goal headed into these colder, winter months was to tackle that problem while getting something that looked similar visually.

We replaced all of his windows with Impervia Series casement windows with grilles between the glass and rebuilt the frame to mimic the corner unit that had been there previously. Impervia fiberglass is a great material as far as energy efficiency and durability are concerned, and the thin frames and sightlines were great choices to match the old look. The homeowner couldn't be happier with the way this one turned out.

