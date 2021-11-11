Chester Home Keeps Aesthetic and Gains Energy Efficiency With Fiberglass Windows
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Chester, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1940
Area of Structure Involved:
Front of home, kids' playroom
Products Used:
This Chester homeowner liked the look of his old iron windows, but he was frustrated by the fact that they offered no energy efficiency at all. His goal headed into these colder, winter months was to tackle that problem while getting something that looked similar visually.
We replaced all of his windows with Impervia Series casement windows with grilles between the glass and rebuilt the frame to mimic the corner unit that had been there previously. Impervia fiberglass is a great material as far as energy efficiency and durability are concerned, and the thin frames and sightlines were great choices to match the old look. The homeowner couldn't be happier with the way this one turned out.
