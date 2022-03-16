Chester Homeowner Loves Low-Maintenance Nature of 250 Series Vinyl

For this recent project, we replaced five sliding glass doors in the back patio area of this Chester, VA, home with a similar style from our 250 Series. The homeowner was so happy with the results of this project that she said we could shoot our next commercial at her house if we wanted. We may just take her up on that!

The project also included the installation of a fiberglass entry door. The customer opted for vinyl for her patio doors, however, because of its low-maintenance nature. The 250 Series is one of our most popular product lines overall. In addition to the minimal upkeep vinyl requires, people love the way it can brighten up both the interior and exterior of a home. And, when you add in new features like Pella's Hidden Screen, exclusive to the 250 Series, it's easy to understand why so many homeowners go for it.