Kitchen Nook Gets Upgraded Double-Hung Windows
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on May 14, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Chesterfield, VA
Age of Structure:
1988
Area of Structure Involved:
Kitchen area
Products Used:
Pella Lifestyle Series
This Richmond area homeowner was tired of their old windows covered with a filmy residue. To brighten up their kitchen nook, Pella professionals worked with the homeowner to find the best wood double-hung windows for their home.
The homeowner chose oil-rubbed bronze hardware pieces to add some more character to their home.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.