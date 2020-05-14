<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Kitchen Nook Gets Upgraded Double-Hung Windows

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on May 14, 2020

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Chesterfield, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    1988

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Kitchen area

  • Products Used:

    Pella Lifestyle Series

This Richmond area homeowner was tired of their old windows covered with a filmy residue. To brighten up their kitchen nook, Pella professionals worked with the homeowner to find the best wood double-hung windows for their home. 

The homeowner chose oil-rubbed bronze hardware pieces to add some more character to their home.

