Chesterfield Home Gets a Sliding Patio Door Upgrade

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on May 19, 2020

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Chesterfield, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    1991

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Back Patio Exit

  • Products Used:

    Lifestyle Series Sliding Patio Door

This homeowner was tired of their old drafty patio door. It was aged and the functionality had drastically declined. After working with Pella's design consultant, the homeowner decided on a new Pella Lifestyle Series sliding patio door. These patio doors are energy-efficient and have top performance factors such as sound control. 

