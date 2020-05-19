Chesterfield Home Gets a Sliding Patio Door Upgrade
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on May 19, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Chesterfield, VA
Age of Structure:
1991
Area of Structure Involved:
Back Patio Exit
Products Used:
Lifestyle Series Sliding Patio Door
This homeowner was tired of their old drafty patio door. It was aged and the functionality had drastically declined. After working with Pella's design consultant, the homeowner decided on a new Pella Lifestyle Series sliding patio door. These patio doors are energy-efficient and have top performance factors such as sound control.
Project Gallery
