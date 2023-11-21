Classic White Windows Boost Charlottesville Home's Curb Appeal

Here's a recent project in Charlottesville in which the Pella Virginia team replaced all windows in the home using Lifestyle Series wood double-hung and direct-set windows. Many homeowners prefer the look and feel of wood windows, so Pella has gone to great lengths to protect the exterior side from the elements using aluminum cladding. In the case of this project specifically, the homeowner opted for a Classic White exterior color, bright enough to offer some contrast and allow his windows to really stand out against the brick exterior. He's been very happy with how everything turned out.