Black Wood Windows Transform Richmond Home

Here's a look at a recent project just off of Monument Ave. in Richmond, which involved the full transformation of the home from a traditional look into a contemporary one. All-black Lifestyle casement and awning windows provide a stark contrast against the newly painted white brick exterior, and the thin frames and grilles provide great visibility from the inside as well.

There were a few other big projects going on in the house, including a kitchen remodel and the installation of new black flooring, but the real focal point is the new Pella windows! The homeowner is a big fan of the new look.