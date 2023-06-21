<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Black Wood Windows Transform Richmond Home

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on June 21, 2023

Before

Richmond home exterior before window replacement

After

Richmond home exterior after window replacement

Project Scope

Here's a look at a recent project just off of Monument Ave. in Richmond, which involved the full transformation of the home from a traditional look into a contemporary one. All-black Lifestyle casement and awning windows provide a stark contrast against the newly painted white brick exterior, and the thin frames and grilles provide great visibility from the inside as well.

There were a few other big projects going on in the house, including a kitchen remodel and the installation of new black flooring, but the real focal point is the new Pella windows! The homeowner is a big fan of the new look.

