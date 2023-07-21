Converting Patio Doors Into Windows in Williamsburg

Here's a look at a recent project in Williamsburg, which involved converting three sets of sliding glass doors into fixed window units. While the Pella Virginia team is unable to create completely new rough openings from scratch, we are able to convert an existing window into a door or vice versa. As long as the width of the opening stays the same, we can either frame it up or drop the opening down to the ground. The homeowner had us replace a fourth sliding glass door in the bedroom area, this time opting for a slider from our Lifestyle Series. They're very happy with the new setup.