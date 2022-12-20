Custom Gothic Grilles for Historic Richmond Property

Here's a look at a beautiful replacement project in Richmond, Virginia where maintaining historical accuracy was a key component in the restoration. The property manager knew that he needed to perfectly replicate the look of the existing gothic windows, so he reached out to the Pella Virginia team to talk about options. We matched this property with Pella Reserve single-hung windows with custom gothic grilles and a black exterior, and reached out to our friends at Custom Thermal Solutions to coordinate on some of the additional construction involved in the installation. Their team was able to fabricate custom rectangular framing on the interior side of each of the windows.

The property manager couldn't be happier with the way this replacement turned out. He's glad he was able to give his striking property the update it needed while maintaining historical integrity.