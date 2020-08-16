<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Custom Patio Doors Perfect for Virginia Beach Home

Jason Dowdy

on August 16, 2020

Exterior view of brick home with custom wood hinged patio doors

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Virginia Beach, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    20 years

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Living room and sitting room

  • Products Used:

    Hinged French Patio Doors

The existing patio doors on this Virginia Beach, Virginia, home were a very unique size and shape. Their unique qualities meant finding a suitable replacement required a custom approach.

Fortunately, we have the ability to provide custom solutions that can meet just about any homeowner's needs with our Lifestyle Series patio door line. We took time to make sure we got the designs just right, and in the end the new doors turned out beautiful.

Project Gallery

