Vintage Charlottesville Residence Refreshed with Custom Wood Windows

Here's a look at a replacement window project in Charlottesville, Virginia which features Lifestyle Series wood windows, Pella's most popular line overall! We're often asked if we can do this grille pattern or that one, and the answer is almost always yes. Grille patterns and styles are extremely customizable and allow you to get just the right look you're after.

Since everything we do is built to order, we can accommodate all sorts of custom window sizes as well. This project in particular had a few different sizes depending on location, but it was no problem for the Pella Windows and Doors of Virginia team.