Custom Windows for Classic Brick Home

PostedbyPatrick O'Toole

on April 27, 2018

Project Scope

The homeowners of this 1996 classic brick home in Richmond needed to replace their windows. They wanted to match the exterior color of the windows to the brick color. We installed wood casement windows throughout the stately home with a custom exterior color to match the brick. We also added a hinged patio door to the home for easy access.

