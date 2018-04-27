Custom Windows for Classic Brick Home
PostedbyPatrick O'Toole
on April 27, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Richmond, VA
Age of Structure:
1996
Area of Structure Involved:
Dining room, bedroom, and living room
Products Used:
The homeowners of this 1996 classic brick home in Richmond needed to replace their windows. They wanted to match the exterior color of the windows to the brick color. We installed wood casement windows throughout the stately home with a custom exterior color to match the brick. We also added a hinged patio door to the home for easy access.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.