Customizable Replacement Wood Windows for Henrico Home
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on February 14, 2022
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Henrico, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1980
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
Custom Windows, Double-Hung Windows, Special Shape Windows, and Wood Windows
For this recent replacement project in Henrico, VA, the Pella of Virginia team installed multiple wood window variations from the Lifestyle series, including custom, double-hung and special shape styles. The windows feature removable grilles and unfinished interiors so the homeowner can paint the inside whatever custom color they choose, and they have the option of going with or without grilles on any given day.
The customizable nature of Pella's Lifestyle series windows is one of the many things that makes it our most popular option overall. Plus, customers tend to love the classic, sophisticated look and feel of wood as a material!
