Customizable Replacement Wood Windows for Henrico Home

For this recent replacement project in Henrico, VA, the Pella of Virginia team installed multiple wood window variations from the Lifestyle series, including custom, double-hung and special shape styles. The windows feature removable grilles and unfinished interiors so the homeowner can paint the inside whatever custom color they choose, and they have the option of going with or without grilles on any given day.

The customizable nature of Pella's Lifestyle series windows is one of the many things that makes it our most popular option overall. Plus, customers tend to love the classic, sophisticated look and feel of wood as a material!