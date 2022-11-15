Customizable Windows Maintain Henrico Home's Historic Look

For this recent project in Henrico, Virginia, our team replaced all seven windows on the front of the house with double-hungs from our Architect Traditional Series, which is perfect for maintaining a historically accurate look while also opening up the options as far as customization goes.

Some neighborhoods in the area call for very specific grille styles, and this home resides in one of them, so we got its owner set up with the required six-over-six grille pattern, complete with a spacer between the panes to really simulate the divided light look. We left the interior side of the windows unfinished, allowing the homeowners to paint everything to their exact specifications. They're extremely pleased with the final look of this project.