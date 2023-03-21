Dinwiddie Homeowner Opts for Awning Windows

Here's a look at a recent project in Dinwiddie, which involved replacing a house full of casement windows with awnings from our Pella Reserve product line. The homeowner was a fan of the ventilation her old casements offered, but she felt like she couldn't open them up during a rainstorm for fear of water damage.

Our Design Consultant talked to the homeowner about awning windows, a cost-effective way of getting that same level of ventilation while still allowing for some protection from the elements. Thanks to the extremely customizable nature of this product line, we were able to match up to her previous grilles and keep the unique diamond pattern all throughout the house. She was really pleased with how everything turned out.