Lifestyle Series Windows and Quad Slider Add Modern Elegance to New Construction in Charlottesville

Here's a look at another new construction project in Charlottesville, Virginia with our friends at Jefferson Area Builders. This one used a couple of different window series to achieve the look they were after. That's something we see fairly often, as long as the colors and grille patterns are generally consistent.

We got the homeowner set up with 250 Series Vinyl Windows in a dual-tone configuration so that the exterior of the home could have the sleek black look that he wanted while also providing some bright contrast to the interior. A Lifestyle Series quad slider opens from the middle to provide the most visible glass and the biggest possible entryway.