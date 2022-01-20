Lifestyle Series Windows and Quad Slider Add Modern Elegance to New Construction in Charlottesville
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on January 20, 2022
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Charlottesville, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 2020
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
Here's a look at another new construction project in Charlottesville, Virginia with our friends at Jefferson Area Builders. This one used a couple of different window series to achieve the look they were after. That's something we see fairly often, as long as the colors and grille patterns are generally consistent.
We got the homeowner set up with 250 Series Vinyl Windows in a dual-tone configuration so that the exterior of the home could have the sleek black look that he wanted while also providing some bright contrast to the interior. A Lifestyle Series quad slider opens from the middle to provide the most visible glass and the biggest possible entryway.
Project Gallery
