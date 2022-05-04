Fiberglass Door Creates Elegant Entry to Chesapeake Home
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Chesapeake, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1993
Area of Structure Involved:
Front entrance
Here's a before-and-after shot that pretty much speaks for itself! This homeowner was tired of their old, worn-out entry door and wanted something cleaner and more inviting.
We got her set up with a new six-panel fiberglass entry door, as well as a brand new sidelight, all in black. Projects like this one that focus on the entryway can really boost a home's curb appeal, and the popular black-on-brick look takes the appeal a step further. In this case, the homeowner couldn't be happier.
