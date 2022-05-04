<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Fiberglass Door Creates Elegant Entry to Chesapeake Home

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on May 4, 2022

Before and after of Chesapeake home's front entry with fiberglass door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Chesapeake, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built in 1993

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front entrance

Here's a before-and-after shot that pretty much speaks for itself! This homeowner was tired of their old, worn-out entry door and wanted something cleaner and more inviting.

We got her set up with a new six-panel fiberglass entry door, as well as a brand new sidelight, all in black. Projects like this one that focus on the entryway can really boost a home's curb appeal, and the popular black-on-brick look takes the appeal a step further. In this case, the homeowner couldn't be happier.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now