Fiberglass Entry Door Upgrades Charlottesville Home

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on August 15, 2019

New wood-look fiberglass entry door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Charlottesville, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    1990's

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Door

This Charlottesville, Virginia, homeowner wanted a new look for the front of their home. They wanted glass for a brighter entryway.

We installed a wood-look 3 panel oval fiberglass entry door with statement glass to provide the updated look the customer wanted. 

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

