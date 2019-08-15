Fiberglass Entry Door Upgrades Charlottesville Home
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on August 15, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Charlottesville, VA
Age of Structure:
1990's
Area of Structure Involved:
Front entryway
Products Used:
This Charlottesville, Virginia, homeowner wanted a new look for the front of their home. They wanted glass for a brighter entryway.
We installed a wood-look 3 panel oval fiberglass entry door with statement glass to provide the updated look the customer wanted.
