Fiberglass Windows Enhance Durability of Chesterfield Home
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on October 14, 2022
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Chesterfield, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1986
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
For this recent project in Chesterfield, our team replaced all of the home's existing windows with styles from Pella's Impervia® line, which are made of fiberglass, the sturdiest of all our materials.
Our low-maintenance fiberglass has been tested to the extremes, so this homeowner won't have to worry about feeling the effects of intense heat, sub-zero cold or UV rays inside. Plus, new and popular features like the easy-slide operator make this product line an obvious choice for those who are looking for durability and style. The homeowner is very happy with how this project turned out.
Project Gallery
