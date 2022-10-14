<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Fiberglass Windows Enhance Durability of Chesterfield Home

on October 14, 2022

Project Scope

For this recent project in Chesterfield, our team replaced all of the home's existing windows with styles from Pella's Impervia® line, which are made of fiberglass, the sturdiest of all our materials.

Our low-maintenance fiberglass has been tested to the extremes, so this homeowner won't have to worry about feeling the effects of intense heat, sub-zero cold or UV rays inside. Plus, new and popular features like the easy-slide operator make this product line an obvious choice for those who are looking for durability and style. The homeowner is very happy with how this project turned out.

