Fiberglass Windows Enhance Durability of Chesterfield Home

For this recent project in Chesterfield, our team replaced all of the home's existing windows with styles from Pella's Impervia® line, which are made of fiberglass, the sturdiest of all our materials.

Our low-maintenance fiberglass has been tested to the extremes, so this homeowner won't have to worry about feeling the effects of intense heat, sub-zero cold or UV rays inside. Plus, new and popular features like the easy-slide operator make this product line an obvious choice for those who are looking for durability and style. The homeowner is very happy with how this project turned out.