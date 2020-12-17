Fiberglass Windows Make an Amazing Focal Point

This may look like a sliding glass door, but what you're seeing is actually a three-wide casement unit that drops all the way to the floor! There's no better way to take in the view. The goal for this project was to give the homeowner something durable with lots of visible glass. He wanted to do away with the grilles on his old windows.

Our team got him all set with the Impervia fiberglass series, one of our sturdiest options overall. No more worrying about having to repaint or address wood rot since this is a low-maintenance material.